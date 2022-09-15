Watch: Gavi appears to keep phone number while signing autographs

Yesterday it was made official that young star Gavi would be committing his future to Barcelona for the next four seasons. The 18-year-old will still be just 21 by the time his new contract finishes.

On Thursday evening Barcelona opened the gates at Camp Nou to give him a new signing-style presentation to the crowd. President Joan Laporta called it a “historic day for the club”, as they locked down one of their brightest talents.

Gavi himself highlighted that he was always intent on staying at Barcelona and the excellent environment in which he had to grow at the La Masia academy.

However a curious detail was picked up on by Mas Que Pelotas in the aftermath of the event. While signing autographs, he appeared to receive a small piece of paper in exchange from one fan, before he took a photo with them.

📍Tras firmar su renovación, Gavi está en la tienda del Camp Nou para atender a los aficionados del Barça. 🎥 @mas_que_pelotas pic.twitter.com/ifGGZex01u — Nacho Jiménez (@NachoJP_) September 15, 2022

What that piece of paper had on it, can only be speculated.