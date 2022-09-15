Barcelona

Watch: Gavi appears to keep phone number while signing autographs

Yesterday it was made official that young star Gavi would be committing his future to Barcelona for the next four seasons. The 18-year-old will still be just 21 by the time his new contract finishes.

On Thursday evening Barcelona opened the gates at Camp Nou to give him a new signing-style presentation to the crowd. President Joan Laporta called it a “historic day for the club”, as they locked down one of their brightest talents.

Gavi himself highlighted that he was always intent on staying at Barcelona and the excellent environment in which he had to grow at the La Masia academy.

However a curious detail was picked up on by Mas Que Pelotas in the aftermath of the event. While signing autographs, he appeared to receive a small piece of paper in exchange from one fan, before he took a photo with them.

What that piece of paper had on it, can only be speculated.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Gavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News