RFEF release statement denying accusations against President Luis Rubiales

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have released a formal statement denying the latest accusations against President Luis Rubiales.

Earlier on Thursday, Spanish newspaper El Mundo had released a report containing statements from Rubiales’ uncle, Juan, made to the anti-corruption department. In those statements, Juan accuses his nephew of hosting orgies with using Federation money, trying to extract money from the RFEF and using his influence to contract private investigators via a business contracted to the RFEF.

The statement released “laments and categorically denies” the accusations made.

“The entire intervention from Juan Rubiales that today was distributed by El Mundo is once again a new exercise in falsities and manipulation from a former Federation employee at the behest of others, as has been shown by his alliances, and are recognised as further constant attempts of those who look to smear the image of the President of RFEF.”

The statement goes on to deal with the more specific accusations placed against Luis Rubiales, claiming that despite the severity of Juan’s accusations, not a single bit of proof has been presented.

It remains a messy issue and until the investigations are over, there will be little closure on the matter. This comes several months after audio messages between Luis Rubiales and Gerard Pique were leaked, after which an investigation was started.

Image via EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ