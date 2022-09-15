Julen Lopetegui backs Isco to mark an era at Sevilla amid creative problems

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui believes that summer signing Isco will be an era-defining player for Sevilla.

The former Real Madrid man arrived on a free after his contract this summer expired, following several years of infrequent minutes with Los Blancos. There were as many doubts about his ability to reproduce his old form as there was confidence about his signing.

Speaking after Sevilla’s 0-0 draw with FC Copenhagen, manager Julen Lopetegui told Diario AS that Isco was going to be a differential player for Los Nervionenses.

“He still isn’t at his best level. He will mark an era at Sevilla, but we need the rest to add personality and confidence. With that mentality that is necessary to go into games with. Many are still not in good form.”

Isco put together a second tidy performance following some nice interventions against Espanyol this past weekend, when Sevilla got their first win of the season.

Lopetegui continued his answer, lamenting Sevilla’s struggles to breach the Danish defence on Wednesday night.

“The changes up front are as such, including Papu and you notice that. It is not easy to create five clear opportunities. One point is better than then, it is better to draw than lose and we still have the direct clashes and we have to keep growing.”

Sevilla currently languish in last place in their group with just a single point from their two matches. However Lopetegui was optimistic about their chances and it is true that Sevilla could leap into second with a victory against Borussia Dortmund in their next match.

“We still have four matches in the Champions League and we will fight hard in order to get to the next stage. Now we play the double-header with Dortmund, which is the luck of this group. Twelve points remain.”

Isco’s form was one of few positives to take from Sevilla’s trip to Denmark, alongside a first clean sheet of the season. This weekend Lopetegui will again try to prove he can take Sevilla out of their poor start to the season against Villarreal.