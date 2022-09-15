James Rodriguez presented as Olympiakos player in trying circumstances

Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has joined Olympiakos following a spell in Saudi Arabia.

The Colombian star surprised many when he left Everton last summer to join Al Rayyan in the Middle East. It is normally a move reserved for players closer to the end of their career, but Rodriguez is still just 31 years old.

Diario AS explained that he had terminated his contract with Al Rayyan earlier on Thursday, allowing him to join the Greek side as a free agent. Although it is now outside the transfer window, clubs can still sign free agents.

Rodriguez will be reunited with former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo. The presentation took place before Olympiakos took to the field against SC Freiburg in the Europa League, which the pair watched together in the stands. Unfortunately for him, some of the buzz might have been taken out of his signing by a damning 3-0 defeat to Christian Streich’s men.