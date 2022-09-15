Gavi explains secret to growth after signing new Barcelona deal

Barcelona announced on Wednesday that Gavi had signed a much awaited new deal with the club, tying him to Barcelona for the coming four seasons. On Thursday they opened Camp Nou in order to present him to the crowd.

Speaking at the presentation, Gavi explained that he always wanted to stay at the club. There was no doubt numerous and significant offers for his services this summer.

“I am very happy for the renewal, it is a dream that I had since I was young. With my family and agent we were always clear that we wanted to be here.”

Often pointed out, despite being a starter at Barcelona and making the Spain squad, the bitesize midfielder is just 18 years of age. Sport carried his answer when Gavi was asked how he has managed to handle the spotlight so young.

“Taking things as normally as possible. La Masia has helped me a lot in that respect. Also the team and the staff. I carry it as best I can.”

He was also keen to thank those at the La Masia academy who helped him to get where he is.

“It is something unique what you experience there. I am very grateful to the chefs, the tutors… since I was young they have taught me to work and to be humble.”

It is remarkable to think that just over a year ago, Gavi was set to begin the season with Barcelona’s under 19 side, Juvenil A. On Wednesday he held his own against one of the finest midfielders in the game, Joshua Kimmich.