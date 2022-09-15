Espanyol Sporting Director calls Raul de Tomas a serious problem amid war of words

The public war of words between Raul de Tomas and Espanyol continues to rage on. The Spanish international completed a move to Rayo Vallecano during the week after a long and absurd transfer saga.

Following the move, de Tomas chose to publish a pubic message, in which he called out Espanyol, Sporting Director Domingo Catoira, manager Diego Martinez and even the Editor of Diario AS, Alberto Martinez.

Today Catoira took the opportunity to respond to that statement, calling the idea that he and Martinez marginalised de Tomas as a “flagrant lie.”

The purpose of Catoira’s words were to explain to the fans why they had lost one of their most valuable assets for just €8m plus €3m in variables, despite demanding in the region of €30m earlier in the summer. AS carried his words.

“This transformed into a serious problem, I want the fans to understand that. We get rid of a serious problem.”

“There is no employee that can be more important than the entity.”

He also accused de Tomas of a lack of professionalism, claiming that the Rayo striker faked an injury in order to avoid training with the club.

“He says he had some discomfort and a small injury was detected in his abductor, but the issue of pain and of not improving [the injury] is personal. The best escape route is from training and playing. It is of the lying genre what he said.”

There might be truth in what Catoira is saying, however it does not help Espanyol’s situation dramatically. Which ever way de Tomas’ move is framed, it still looks like a poorly handled matter.