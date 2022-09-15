El Clasico: Provisional time and date set for Real Madrid-Barcelona clash

Real Madrid and Barcelona are quickly establishing themselves as the teams to beat in Spain and after just five matches, they already occupy the two top spots in the La Liga table.

Already it seems likely that neither will drop too many points this season. Barcelona drew with Rayo Vallecano on the opening matchday, but the pair have won 9 of their other 10 fixtures.

The consequence is that it only heightens the importance of El Clasico. It is shaping up to be one of the most mouth-watering encounters in several years between the two.

Mundo Deportivo report that a provisional date and time has been set for the match. Los Blancos will host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday the 16th of October, at 16:15 CEST.

The return fixture is scheduled for the 19th of March at 21:00 CEST, which will occur on matchday 26.

This upcoming El Clasico comes after Champions League duty in midweek. Barcelona will face Inter on Wednesday at Camp Nou, while Real Madrid will travel to Warsaw for their clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.