Cesc Fabregas explains Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba’s biggest struggle this season

Veteran Barcelona defenders Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique are not enjoying their usual game time this season. The two have been omnipresent in the Barcelona backline since they re-signed with the club in 2012 and 2008 respectively.

Yet this campaign Pique has started just once against Cadiz, while Alba only began the game against Viktoria Plzen and the opening game of the season against Rayo Vallecano.

Speaking to RAC1, as carried by Mundo Deportivo, former teammate Cesc Fabregas opined on the current affairs at Barcelona.

“I see a very competitive team, a very sound eleven and a strong bench.”

The former Chelsea man was also asked about new left-back Marcos Alonso.

“He is spectacular taking free-kicks, if they give him chances he will score for sure.”

He then explained the mental battle that Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba will be going through after the loss of their starting spots.

“It takes a lot to accept being on the bench. What will be the biggest struggle for them is when they don’t play and the next day they have to work with the substitutes while the starters do recovery work.”

So far the matter appears to have been handled well. Neither Alba nor Pique have shown any dissent publicly, nor have been there been leaks that they are unhappy. Managing the transition away from legends like Pique and Alba will be one of Xavi Hernandez’s trickiest tasks and it appears to be underway.