Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Marco Asensio reaction following weekend outburst

In spite of a 4-1 win at the weekend against Real Mallorca, there was the odd point of concern for Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid. Concerns over the fluidity of their attack were combined with the growing discontent of Marco Asensio, but the situation appears to have been diffused in a matter of days.

After Lucas Vazquez came off injured against Mallorca, forcing Ancelotti to use his final substitution window to replace him, Asensio reacted angrily to another game on the bench. He was warming up at the time and returned to the bench, angrily throwing his bib on the ground. Until that point he had appeared just twice all season for a total of 17 minutes.

In the Champions League against RB Leipzig, Asensio came on in the 64th minute. Then as the game ticked towards its end, Asensio ripped an effort off the post and in to seal the Real Madrid victory.

Speaking about the matter after the match to Diario AS, Ancelotti seemed content with the Mallorqui midfielder.

“Happy, he had minutes and he did his job. I think he needed this goal. At the start he doubted whether he was going to go or stay, but he has stayed and we were all happy.”

Then asked to assess his performance, this was his response.

“I congratulated Asensio, he was decisive in order to win. His anger made his attitude improve in the previous training sessions.”

During the match, Asensio initially was booed by the Santiago Bernabeu, but that reaction was turned to applause by the end of the game.

After the match Asensio tweeted out, saying “hard work always pays off.”

Ancelotti’s man management has to be admired. A potentially disruptive situation appears to have been diffused in a matter of days. Although he will need to ensure Asensio continues to have minutes from now on to keep him happy, the Italian has refocused his player when it might have turned sour.