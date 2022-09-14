Watch: Marco Asensio scores 50th Real Madrid goal with beautiful strike

It might not have been a vintage night for Real Madrid in the Champions League against RB Leipzig. They closed out the match in style though.

Los Blancos looked vulnerable on the counter in the first half, failing to cause much damage of their own.

In the second period they had began to open up more space for themselves. Their clearest chance came through a link up between Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde. The Uruguayan drove forward and played a one-two with the Brazilian. When he made it through the defence though, Vinicius Junior took over and couldn’t convert.

It would be Vinicius who would turn provider for Valverde thereafter though. Valverde once again cutting in and providing Real Madrid’s first goal with his wrong foot, as he did at the weekend against Real Mallorca.

In the final moments of the match, Toni Kroos laid off Marco Asensio from a free-kick to power a shot in off the post. The Spanish international will see it as vindication following a lack of minutes so far. Before this evening Asensio had only played 17 minutes, but with almost half an hour tonight he made his time count.