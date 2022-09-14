Watch: Fede Valverde comes up big again for Real Madrid with weak-foot strike

It might not have been a vintage night for Real Madrid in the Champions League against RB Leipzig. They do finally have the lead though.

Los Blancos looked vulnerable on the counter in the first half, failing to cause much damage of their own.

In the second period they had began to open up more space for themselves. Their clearest chance came through a link up between Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde. The Uruguayan drove forward and played a one-two with the Brazilian. When he made it through the defence though, Vinicius Junior took over and couldn’t convert.

It would be Vinicius who would turn provider for Valverde thereafter though. Valverde once again cutting in and providing Real Madrid’s first goal with his wrong foot, as he did at the weekend against Real Mallorca.

FEDE VALVERDE WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/W2YNez7ALB — 🃏 (@LosBlancoEhsan) September 14, 2022

Sunday: ⚽

Wednesday: ⚽ FEDE VALVERDE IS ON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3wgjXSvsMk — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 14, 2022

🇺🇾 Federico Valverde gives the reigning champ Real Madrid a 1-0 lead over RB Leipzig #UCL pic.twitter.com/ScuwvMH4xO — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 14, 2022

Once again Los Blancos have struggled for most of the match but eventually been able to make the difference in the final 20 minutes.