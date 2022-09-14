The toxic fall-out from Raul de Tomas’ Espanyol departure

In one of the stranger stories of the summer, Raul de Tomas yesterday completed a move to Rayo Vallecano outwith the transfer window, preventing him from playing until January. It had become apparent that such was the discord between de Tomas and former club Espanyol that an exit was necessary at all costs.

Following the move, RAC1 journalist Joan Cami released a timeline of events that led to de Tomas’ exit, explaining how it had come to this.

‘RDT’ was Esapnyol’s star striker for the last two seasons but increasingly teammates had become disgusted with his prima donna attitude. De Tomas was accused of missing or turning up late to training sessions, deliberately picking up a suspension to miss a match and trying to force a move.

Las razones que pueden explicar la situación entre Raúl de Tomás y el RCD Espanyol y su traspaso al Rayo Vallecano por 8M€ fijos + 3M€ en variables. Me gustaría exponer cronológicamente todo lo que yo, como periodista, he ido conociendo y contrastando #RCDE pic.twitter.com/fKhKkQy1kv — Joan Camí (@JoanCami) September 12, 2022

Thereafter de Tomas released a statement, where he called out a number of entities. He did state his love for the fans of Espanyol and that he was grateful to most for his time their and their support.

However he took aim at new manager Diego Martinez and Sporting Director Domingo Catoira, saying “they will have their reasons for marginalising and undervaluing me.”

He also called out the editor of Diario AS Alberto Martinez.

“How would you feel if I started spreading false rumours and defaming you and your family? Can you look in the mirror with a clear conscience?”, questioned de Tomas.

That statement was not the end of it either. After the official Espanyol account posted a picture of the Espanyol badge and fans, saying “above everything and everyone.”

To which de Tomas replied on his Instagram story, again restating that he remains a staunch Espanyol fan, but that in this case “I only see cowardliness, a lack of ethics and mediocrity.”

The affair has ended in a public mudslinging match and seems to have benefitted nobody. This also comes off the back of Rayo President Raul Martin Presa accusing de Tomas’ agent Ivan Garcia of headbutting him. Overall, even if de Tomas was the chief issue, the handling of it by Espanyol will come under the microscope.