Sevilla languish in last spot after uninspiring draw with Copenhagen

Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla

Sevilla picked up their first clean sheet of the season against Copenhagen in a goalless draw. Even the silver linings are somewhat lacking their shine for Julen Lopetegui these days.

The Basque manager is under pressure and elected to select youngsters Jose Angel Carmona and Kike Salas in defence, while Youssef En-Nesyri began up front. Despite the presence of Erik Lamela and Isco as creative forces behind him, they struggled to open up the Danish defences.

An early chance for Ivan Rakitic was as close as Sevilla came, the Croatian firing the ball over from an angle on the right. Copenhagen’s best chance also came in the first half, Victor Kristiansen failing to catch the ball sweetly. It was a comfortable night for Marko Dmitrovic, who was in ahead of Yassine Bounou.

The second half had little more of note to it. Lopetegui’s side dominated the ball, taking 63% of possession, yet only managed two shots on target – the same total as their hosts.

It speaks to their chronic issues in front of goal, although finally shutting the opposition out is of some comfort. The table not so much. Sevilla sit bottom after two games, a double-header against Borussia Dortmund awaits them.