Sergio Ramos included in longlist for Luis Enrique’s Spain squad

After being absent from the national set-up for around 18 months, Sergio Ramos could be about to return to the Spain side.

Marca say that Ramos has been included in the pre-list for Luis Enrique’s Spain squad ahead of their upcoming internationals with Switzerland and Portugal.

Ramos is Spain’s most capped international, having made 180 appearances for La Roja. He missed out on the European Championships last summer with fitness issues and has only managed to shrug them off this summer, after a disrupted first season in Paris. He is now asserting himself in the Paris Saint-Germain team though.

Part of the reason for his potential return might be a lack of alternatives in central defence. Regular selections Inigo Martinez has played just once this season through fitness issues, while Aymeric Laporte has not played at all.

Eric Garcia is in and out of the Barcelona team, but likely to be selected, as are Pau Torres and Diego Llorente. Ramos will likely be competing for the open spot with Martinez and Raul Albiol too.