Real Madrid turned down €100m offer for Fede Valverde this summer

Real Madrid lost one key midfielder to the Premier League this summer and there was serious interest in another of their stars late in the transfer window. Liverpool were keen to pry Fede Valverde away from Los Blancos, but they were not willing to negotiate.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who told Caught Offside that Real Madrid turned down an offer of €100m for the Uruguayan.

Writing today in his exclusive column, Romano explained what Liverpool were aiming for.

“I’m told they wanted an opportunity and not a top player at the end of the market as they will focus on new midfielder in 2023.”

It would seem strange to many in Spain that Liverpool did not consider Valverde a top player, given his Champions League contributions.

However Romano explained there was no chance of the deal happening.

“Real Madrid never wanted to discuss Valverde’s exit as they already lost Casemiro.”

Valverde himself frequently appears as one of the most committed players in the Real Madrid team and even if an offer was on the table, El Halcon would likely need to be persuaded to leave anyway.

This season he continues to become a steadily more important part of the side, coming up with an assist and a stunning goal to break the deadlock in Real Madrid’s last two matches.