Predicted XI: Real Madrid to drop Eden Hazard for RB Leipzig test

Real Madrid welcome RB Leipzig to the Santiago Bernabeu in their second group stage game this season, looking to take control of the group with six points from six.

Los Blancos come into the game in excellent form, the only side in Europe’s top five leagues with a 100% record so far. Their big questions lie over the absence of Karim Benzema, who is out with a thigh problem.

RB Leipzig cannot say the same. They sacked their manager Domenico Tedesco last week and replaced him with former Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose. He got off to a good start though, beating his former side 3-0.

Ahead of the match, Mundo Deportivo believe that Carlo Ancelotti will drop Eden Hazard from his number nine role and move Rodrygo Goes into the centre forward role.

Although Eder Militao has returned to the squad, Antonio Rudiger is expected to continue in defence following an injury to the Brazilian last week. Lucas Vazquez is the only other missing piece for Los Blancos.

Rose is missing central midfielder Konrad Laimer and Spanish international Dani Olmo is also out long-term. An attacking three of Timo Werner, Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku could cause issues though.

Diario AS have predicted the exact same line-up for Real Madrid, which suggests some conformity in the information coming out of the white house. It could be a crippling blow to Eden Hazard’s season if he is already deemed not good enough to back up Benzema.