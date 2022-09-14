Julian Nagelsmann highlights difference between Barcelona and Bayern Munich after win

They may well have looked good for the first 50 minutes of the match, but ultimately Barcelona returned to Catalonia last night with another defeat from Bayern Munich questioning how things went wrong this time.

There was optimism that Barcelona might be able to reverse the narrative on this occasion following their good form this season and in the first half they missed a number of clear openings to do so.

The narrative coming out of Can Barca after the match was that a lack of effectiveness in the box and some sloppy moments had cost them a goof performance.

Speaking after the match Diario AS, Bayern managaer Julian Nagelsmann agreed with that assessment to a degree.

“We have to be honest, in the first half we did not find out game and Barca created more chances. But in the second half, we played better and with more speed. We scored goals and we were more effective than them. That is why we won.”

A very direct analysis, Nagelsmann clearly felt his side had the match in control after they scored. It is an obvious contrast, but the most important one.

Although Bayern are not performing at their peak, Xavi Hernandez pointed out that they are a ‘complete’ team, while Barcelona are still at the beginning of their development. While that may be true, Barcelona’s period of transition will have to be speedy following such heavy investment in the summer.