Jan-Aage Fjortoft claims Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain next summer

After a short summer break, Kylian Mbappe is once again being linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Two summers ago Real Madrid put in a hefty transfer offer for Mbappe, believed to be in the region of €150-200m for the French forward. It was then almost taken as a given that he would sign for Los Blancos this summer when his contract expired. In a shock twist, he elected to stay at PSG, signing a new three-year deal.

Or so many thought. Mbappe was presented to the Parc des Princes with a shirt saying 2025, however leaks have emerged claiming that the final year of his deal would be an option available to the player himself.

That would allow Mbappe to leave on a free in 2024, yet journalist and former Sporting Director Jan-Aage Fjortoft believes he could be on the move next summer. Mundo Deportivo picked up his words.

“I said it when he signed: he has agreed with Qatar to stay in Paris for one season due to the World Cup. Then Real Madrid next summer.”

That would still require a large transfer fee from Real Madrid next summer if they were to persuade PSG to let go of Mbappe before the end of his contract. As they discovered two summers ago, that is easier said than done. Real Madrid may also be reluctant to put such a large offer on the table next summer too, as they believed they had a deal with Mbappe that would have cost them nothing this time round.