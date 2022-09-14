James Rodriguez on the verge of return to European football

Former Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez is set to return to Europe after a year in Saudi Arabia.

Rodriguez shocked many when he left Everton last season in order to join Al Rayyan, but seems keen to come back to European football. Before the end of the transfer window he admitted publicly that he would jump at the chance to join Valencia. Nothing came of it though.

According to Diario AS, Rodriguez has agreed a deal to leave Al Rayyan, allowing him to move to Olympiakos in Greece. There he would play under former Leeds assistant Carlos Corberan. He will also join forces with former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo.

The Colombian superstar is still just 31 years of age, but his best form seems some way in the rear view mirror. Despite a decent start to his Everton career, he then struggled to maintain his impact. It has been a tricky few years for James since he lost his place in Madrid.