Former Barcelona forward Ferran Jutgla raising eyebrows with sparkling form

Barcelona had a thorough clear out this summer, reducing their squad size and selling off a number of role players at Camp Nou.

One of those who fell victim of the clear out was Ferran Jutgla. The Catalan forward arrived at Barcelona Atletic last summer from Espanyol B and made an impact there, scoring 19 goals and assisting 6 times in 32 Primera RFEF appearances.

He also made several appearances for the senior team during their injury crisis, scoring twice in 8 appearances. He did make an impression though and was dangerous whenever given significant time.

Most probably thought little of Barcelona selling him on for €5m this summer (they also have 10% of any future sale), but the 23-year-old has exploded into life at Club Brugge. In 10 league and Champions League appearances, Jutgla has 6 goals and 4 assists.

Ferran Jutglà vs FC Porto (UCL) 74 Minutes Played

1 Goal

1 Assist

37 Touches

17/25 Accurate Passes

2 Key Passes

1 Big Chance Created

4/5 Succesful Dribbles

5/10 Ground Duels Won

3 Recoveries

1 Penalty Won 6⚽️ and 4🅰️ in the last 10 games for the former Barcelona player. pic.twitter.com/rrlIn14l53 — ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) September 13, 2022

Last night he was a major part of Brugge’s 4-0 demolition of Porto, winning and converting a penalty for his first goal in European competition.

Next up for Club Brugge in the Champions League are Atletico Madrid in a double-header that could decide the group. The Belgian champions have a 100% record so far and if Jutgla can continue his current form, he will be handful for a shaky Colchonero defence.