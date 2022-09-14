Barcelona Real Madrid

Barcelona to kits for coming season leaked – including white away strip

Sport have leaked what will supposedly be Barcelona’s new kits for the 2023/24 season, with the chief revelation being that Barcelona will once again wear white next season.

The Blaugrana have not worn the colour of their arch rivals since the late 1970s. It looked as if they may do so this season, but their kit was altered to be grey rather than white, with a blue and red cross in the middle.

Sport have also revealed the new home kit, which will primarily feature three large blue and red stripes across the front, retaining the classic design. The stripes are the largest since the 2012/13 season, which instead had one large red strip through the middle. It perhaps most closely resembles their 2011-12 kit from recent history.

It will be a novel sight for many to see Barcelona in white. Those under the age of 50 will not have done so and no board has dared to sanction a white kit since those days.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Real Madrid

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News