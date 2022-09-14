Barcelona to kits for coming season leaked – including white away strip

Sport have leaked what will supposedly be Barcelona’s new kits for the 2023/24 season, with the chief revelation being that Barcelona will once again wear white next season.

The Blaugrana have not worn the colour of their arch rivals since the late 1970s. It looked as if they may do so this season, but their kit was altered to be grey rather than white, with a blue and red cross in the middle.

#NoticiaSPORT 🔴#FCB 🔵🔴 💥 El club ha aprobado una primera equipación con tres franjas anchas en la parte frontal para la temporada 23-24 👉 La camiseta local volverá a recuperar el modelo más clásico utilizado desde el año 1912 ✍️ @jvehils

https://t.co/ArzaDcaeQf — Diario SPORT (@sport) September 14, 2022

Sport have also revealed the new home kit, which will primarily feature three large blue and red stripes across the front, retaining the classic design. The stripes are the largest since the 2012/13 season, which instead had one large red strip through the middle. It perhaps most closely resembles their 2011-12 kit from recent history.

#FCB 🔵🔴 🧐¡El Barça vestirá de blanco! 🤔¿Te gusta la segunda equipación que lucirá el Barça la temporada que viene? 🔄Sí

❤️No pic.twitter.com/8bxXSHwqRo — Diario SPORT (@sport) September 14, 2022

It will be a novel sight for many to see Barcelona in white. Those under the age of 50 will not have done so and no board has dared to sanction a white kit since those days.