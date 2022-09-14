Barcelona confirm renewal of young diamond Gavi until 2026

Barcelona have tied down young midfielder Gavi to a new four-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2026.

The Blaugrana announced the renewal on Wednesday morning, confirming previous reports that he would have a €1bn release clause. An official signing will take place on Thursday at Camp Nou, where fans will be able to attend the event.

The deal will still only keep him at the club until he is 21, having turned 18 this August. Their social media announcement proclaimed that ‘the future is here’, but Gavi is very much part of the present Barcelona side too.

Used 46 times last campaign in his first season with the senior side, he has begun this one with a starting role under Xavi Hernandez. Keeping the likes of Frenkie de Jong and new signing Franck Kessie out of the team, the fact Xavi elected to start Gavi in their 2-0 defeat to Bayern shows the trust that Gavi already enjoys from his manager.