Xavi laments Barcelona’s lack of winning mentality in Bayern Munich defeat

Barcelona fell to a 2-0 defeat against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night in what must be becoming a familiar feeling for the veteran Blaugrana players. That is despite the ‘sensations’ from the match being good.

Or so manager Xavi Hernandez thought so. The Barcelona coach, who was part of the last Barcelona side to beat Bayern Munich in 2015, turned up to his press conference visibly angry with his side. Diario AS carried his words.

“We were better than Bayern in many aspects. We were better physically and we dominated the first half. We cannot forgive let [teams] off, I am annoyed because it was a day to win.”

“The sensation is that it was very good, it was for winning, it is a lesson but it is hard, we did not score in spite of having seven very clear chances. You have to put them in.”

“I am pissed off but proud. We were equal to them, we can say that we were better but this is about winning. The first from the corner and the second from not stopping counter-attacks. You have to do it. They are a complete team, but we are at the start. We have to improve these aspects in the areas.”

It was then put to Xavi, as had been vocalised by many, that Barcelona had at least gone toe-to-toe with Bayern for the first time in many years. He was not satisfied with just competing though.

“Yes, but it is not sufficient. When we speak about competing we speak about doing it at a corner or in a transition. And it is also effectivity. You get in front of the ‘keeper and you should score. The first half was excellent, we had it in their pitch, we dominated them, we won duels… we deserved to win.”

Xavi qualified it as a “hard lesson” to take from their defeat and was then asked exactly what that lesson was.

“Learn from our mistakes. When the situation is bad, you learn. The 1-0 in that corner cannot happen. They cannot counter-attack from inside. We have to learn. We leave with a 2-0 that is not what I saw reflected on the pitch.”

Although Barcelona’s start to the season has been good, it will not be long before fans and the board will be expecting to win these matches. Xavi is aware of the importance of victories against big sides mentally and that probably contributes to his frustration. In parallel is the knowledge that the preparation was right, only the execution let his side down.

Image via Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images