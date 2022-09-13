Barcelona

Watch: Bayern Munich race into two-goal lead over Barcelona

Barcelona had started off well at the Allianz Arena and at half-time, the Blaugrana looked more likely to open the scoring.

Of all people, Robert Lewandowski was the most guilty party in the Barcelona side for missing chances, spurning two good opportunities.

After half-time, Bayern move up a gear following the introduction of Leon Goretzka. His shot was pushed away by Marc-Andre ter Stegen. From the resulting corner, Lucas Hernandez headed home after Marcos Alonso lost him.

Just minutes later Jamal Musiala played a key role in giving the ball to Leroy Sane in space in front of the defence. He drove through the middle of the Blaugrana defence to make it 2-0.

As it stands Barcelona are looking down the barrel in Munich and far closer to another nightmarish defeat than a result.

