Vinicius Junior called out by Real Madrid dressing room for provocative behaviour

Vinicius Junior has started this season in scintillating form for Real Madrid, but not everyone at the White House is pleased with the Brazilian.

No player has been as crucial to Los Blancos in their opening matches, scoring 5 goals and assisting once during their six matches.

The latest of those goals came against Real Mallorca on Sunday. The match finished 4-1 to Real Madrid but it ended with Vinicius shouting at Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre. Marca say that Aguirre was telling his players to ‘hit him’ during the match, which Vinicius had taken issue with. He was calmed down by his own manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

That was not the full story though either. Cadena SER reported on Monday night that Vinicius was doing his best to provoke the Mallorca players all game, asking them “What? You think you are going to win?”

It is not the first time that Vinicius has been involved in similar incidents. Diario AS carried the story and seemingly Vinicius has been told “a thousand times” to improve his behaviour on the pitch. The Real Madrid dressing room have repeatedly spoken to him about his attitude but nothing has changed.

While Vinicius’ behaviour is hardly criminal, it seems to rub up opposition players the wrong way. While that might be preferable and plenty of players have been praised in the past for their mind games, it does clash with the stately image that Real Madrid project to the world.