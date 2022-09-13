Thomas Muller hoping to prove Robert Lewandowski wrong in Barcelona-Bayern clash

Bayern Munich welcome Barcelona to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night and apart from the recent history that the tow have on the pitch, it also sees the return of Robert Lewandowski to Munich.

The Polish striker spent eight years at Bayern, winning everything possible for the most successful side in Germany. However his departure this summer was not without controversy as he publicly declared his desire to leave Bayern repeatedly until a deal was done. It remains to be seen how he will be received in Bavaria.

Speaking to TNT Brasil, carried by Sport, Thomas Muller spoke about what they had gained and lost with the departure of Lewandowski, his former partner in crime.

“We lost his qualities, but all players have different qualities. So we lost his qualities but we also gained new qualities. Everything changes a little.”

“Of course we will have situations on the pitch in which the fan says ‘Oh, now we need Lewandowski back’. But I am sure that we have also had other situations in which they have thought ‘Oh, it also suits us without Lewandowski’. So it is the type of game you can play at the end of every match.”

However Muller does believe that Lewandowski’s decision was an error on his part.

“Lewandowski is a great player, a great person and I only hope that we can show him tomorrow that it was a mistake to leave.”

It promises to be an intriguing encounter at the Allianz Arena, as Barcelona look to prove they have made progress since the same stage of the season last year.