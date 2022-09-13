Real Madrid confirm Lucas Vazquez injury ahead of

Real Madrid will be without one of their key role players for their remaining two matches before the upcoming international break, after Los Blancos confirmed an injury to Lucas Vazquez.

The right-back come right-winger was taken off at the weekend against Real Mallorca on Sunday in the 71st minute. Today Real Madrid released a statement detailing that Vazquez had a muscle strain in his right leg. They did not give a time out, although the usual recovery time for such injuries is three weeks.

It means Vazquez will miss their Champions League match against RB Leipzig on Wednesday and more crucially. Atletico Madrid on Sunday night.

While it is unlikely he would have started in the Madrid derby, Vazquez has been a crucial impact player for every Real Madrid manager since he returned to the club from Espanyol.

On the plus side, Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao are back in the squad for the Leipzig match. Karim Benzema, as expected, is also out.