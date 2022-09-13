Marco Asensio stuck in purgatory after failed move according to Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid’s transfer ended with more exits than arrivals this summer, somewhat streamlining their squad for this season. In the final days of the market Carlo Ancelotti admitted Marco Asensio wanted to leave the club and now, having remained, he finds himself in something of a tricky position.

The Mallorcan’s contract expires next summer, meaning he will be able to negotiate with other clubs this January. There is no hint of a new Real Madrid contract being signed either.

In his exclusive column with Caught Offside, Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano assessed the situation.

“Asensio wanted a new opportunity in the summer, he was offered to English clubs but there wasn’t the right proposal.”

“The situation at Real Madrid is difficult, Asensio wants to play but everything will be decided from January onwards. So far, there’s no agreement to extend his contract.”

“I think he would be perfect in the Premier League, or in the Bundesliga, but also in Serie A, as Milan has appreciated him for a long time.”

This past weekend, Asensio was frustrated as he was not used off the bench against his former side Real Mallorca. Asensio threw off his training bib, after Lucas Vazquez picked up an injury which forced Ancelotti to use his final substitution window.

It seems clear that Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde are very much settled on the right side of attack, where Asensio was playing last season. For now at least, Asensio will probably be short of chances to play.