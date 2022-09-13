Fresh details emerge about Kylian Mbappe’s PSG contract giving Real Madrid boost

It has not taken long for Kylian Mbappe to return to the headlines after signing his new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, with fresh reports emerging about possible moves for Mbappe.

Whispers have been emerging out of Paris that not all is well between Mbappe and Neymar Junior early in the season, in spite of manager Christophe Galtier’s efforts to nip that in the bud.

According to L’Equipe, as carried by Sport, the 23-year-old forward may be on his way out sooner than expected. Mbappe was presented to the crowd as having a three year deal with PSG, holding aloft a shirt with Mbappe 2025 on it. However the French paper say that his contract is in fact for two years. The third year is an optional renewal that can only be exercised by the player himself.

Given Mbappe has publicly stated his affection for Real Madrid on several occasions since signing his new contract, it stands to reason that the player at least has not discarded the idea of joining Los Blancos. He may well be back on the agenda in Madrid sooner rather than later.