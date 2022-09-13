Carlo Ancelotti makes firm response to questions on Kylian Mbappe

French superstar Kylian Mbappe is rarely far away from the headlines and this week he is dominating them again.

Reports have emerged this week that Mbappe can leave after two years of his new contract with Paris Saint-Germain rather than the three that were initially reported. That comes after a several suggestions that he and Neymar Junior have not been seeing eye to eye of late.

Of course, the one club incessantly linked with Mbappe are Real Madrid, who the player himself continues to publicly state his affection for.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League tie with RB Leipzig, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the Frenchman. Marca carried his words.

“I throw my hands in the air [I give up], I throw my hands in the air at this question. I’m really mean it. We are delighted with our forwards, with the youngsters…”

“We are excited with what Vinicius and Rodrygo are doing. We do not think about other players.”

The Italian manager probably thought that he had rid himself of the topic for a while. In any case, speculation around Mbappe is somewhat superfluous until next summer. There is little to no chance of him moving beforehand and even then, it seems unlikely he would sign a new deal only to move the following summer.