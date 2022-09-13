Barcelona to announce new contract for Gavi this week

It has long-since been taken as a given that Barcelona would hand Gavi a new deal this year, but it appears confirmation is finally around the corner.

Although Gavi has never shown anything but commitment to Barcelona, stranger things have happened in football. No doubt if anything had gone wrong or if negotiations had continued to be delayed, the rest of Europe’s elite clubs would have been hot on his tail.

However Sport are reporting that the final details of his new deal have been settled and a new contract will be announced on Thursday. Gavi will sign a deal with the Blaugrana until 2026 with a release clause of €1bn.

It will be Gavi’s first professional contract as until now, he has been playing under his youth contract. That has not matched his contribution though. The 18-year-old played 46 times for Barcelona last season and so far this season has been keeping Frenkie de Jong out of the starting line-up more often than not.