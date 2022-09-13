Atletico Madrid CEO denies negotiations with Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid continue to use Antoine Griezmann in very sparing fashion, bringing him on with less than half and hour to go. With Diego Simeone and the player himself remaining tight-lipped on the matter, it appears as if the situation will continue.

it was reported by L’Equipe on Tuesday morning that the two clubs were negotiating a lower price for Griezmann, who Atleti will be forced to pay Barcelona €40m for if he plays half of the minutes he is available for over his two-year loan. The price that was suggested was around €25m.

However ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen, CEO Enrique Cerezo was asked about the topic. He denied any knowledge of that, as reported by Marca.

“We have not met with Barcelona nor do we have any news that we are going to meet. The issue of Griezmann is very clear, you already know or you can imagine it. So until it is all resolved, if there is anything to resolve, we are on the same level.”

It should be noted that Cerezo would be unlikely to confirm negotiations were ongoing. However it seems clear that a finding the solution that Cerezo mentions would benefit all parties more than this one.