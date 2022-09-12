Xavi ready to change Barcelona’s recent history against Bayern Munich

Barcelona head coach Xavi is confident his side can change their recent record against Bayern Munich tomorrow.

La Blaugrana head to Bavaria to face the defending Bundesliga champions in a key Group C showdown at the Allianz Arena.

However, the Catalan giants have suffered in their recent meetings with the German superpower.

Alongside losing 3-0 home and away in the group stages last season, Barcelona were infamously hammered 8-2 by Bayern in the 2019/20 campaign, in the neutral setting of Lisbon.

In total, Barcelona have lost their last four games against Bayern, with just one win in their last eight, and no victories in Germany.

Despite the odds stacked against Barcelona, Xavi believes his side are beginning to reach their potential, and his young stars will do battle with Julian Nagelsmann’s all star hosts.

“Many things have changed (since we last faced Bayern), especially the mentality”, as per reports from Marca.

“I told them this is Barça and we need to show personality and we have grown in our mentality.

“The signings also improve us and the victories this season give us confidence.

“We’re excited and we can win this game and change history.”

The trip to Germany also means an early reunion for Robert Lewandowski with his former club and Xavi insisted the Polish star is calm ahead of his return.

Lewandowski played a key past role for Bayern against Barcelona, with four goals in five games against them, prior to swapping Munich for Catalonia this summer.