Thomas Muller shares Robert Lewandowski joke with Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller is unfazed by the prospect of facing off with his old strike partner Robert Lewandowski.

Polish international Lewandowski secured a high profile move away from Bavaria ahead of the 2022/23 season after forcing through an exit from the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski’s determination to join Barcelona caused major friction within the Bayern hierarchy but Muller is more pragmatic over the situation.

The pair enjoyed an incredible partnership leading the Bayern attack on route to winning eight Bundesliga titles and Champions League glory in 2020.

However, Sadio Mane’s early form, following his own move to Bayern has eased the absence of Lewandowski, with Senegalese international netting three league goals, and Muller shared his view on a quick fire reunion with Lewandowski.

“Mané has been joking with me, to be careful not to accidentally pass the ball to Lewandowski”, as per reports from Marca.

“We have to play our game tomorrow and not focus too much on Lewy.”

Barcelona and Bayern have been paired together in the Champions League Group of Death for the 2022/23 campaign with both sides winning their opening game last week.