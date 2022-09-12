The remarkable statistic that proves Real Madrid’s extra edge

At the end of last season, there was one topic dominating football discourse at the top level. Real Madrid’s incredible ability to come back from seemingly the dead, following three comebacks in the dying stages of each of their Champions League knockout ties.

Some put it down to fortune, others to mentality. What is becoming increasingly clear is that Los Blancos do hold an advantage in the closing stages of matches.

Against Real Mallorca on Sunday, Real Madrid went behind for the third time in La Liga this season, but three goals in the second half took them to what looked like a comfortable victory.

Marca have highlighted a somewhat remarkable statistic that has emerged. In the second half of games this season, Real Madrid have scored 14 goals and conceded none. All of th five goals they have conceded have come in the first half.

Fitness coach Antonio Pintus has been credited with revolutionising the physical state of their players over the last 12 months and there is no doubt that while other teams flag, Real Madrid are capable of increasing the tempo of the match. Equally part of that comes down to the depth available to Carlo Ancelotti.

Even so, it seems clear that Real Madrid have a steel edge in the mental game. When matches become stretched and mental fatigue becomes a factor, Los Blancos are capable of imposing themselves as others cannot. It looks like last season’s incredible Champions League run was not just a down to fate.