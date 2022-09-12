Ronald Araujo delighted not to face Robert Lewandowski in Bayern Munich test

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has admitted his delight at not having to mark Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski will line up alongside Araujo in Bavaria after completing a high profile summer move away from the Bundesliga champions.

After netting four goals in five games against Barcelona, as a Bayern player, Lewandowski has given La Blaugrana defenders nightmares in recent seasons.

His return to the Allianz Arena, to lead the Barcelona attack, in an early reunion for the Polish hitman with the Bundesliga champions.

Araujo was asked about the prospect of facing Bayern without Lewandowski and the Uruguayan offered a frank response over the situation.

“We all know about his quality. We suffered against him in the past, but now that he is here with us, it’s tremendous”, as per reports from Marca.

Araujo was rested for Barcelona’s Champions League opener last week, in the 5-1 in over Viktoria Plzen, before completing 90 minutes in the 4-0 La Liga victory at Cadiz.

He is expected to start in Bavaria, but Xavi is undecided on his central defensive partner, with Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen both vying to start.