Real Sociedad hit by major Umar Sadiq injury blow

Real Sociedad will be without new star striker Umar Sadiq for the remainder of the 2022/23 season due to a serious knee injury.

The Nigerian international arrived in San Sebastian as a deadline day replacement for Alexander Isak and he made a dream start with La Real.

After scoring an equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid last weekend, Sadiq gained immediate cult status with the Basque fans, but his second league outing ended in disaster.

The 25-year-old was forced off injured after just 38 minutes in their 2-1 defeat to Getafe yesterday and his campaign is now over.

Real Sociedad have confirmed he will undergo surgery on cruciate ligament damage in the coming days with reports from Marca indicating he will not feature again in 2022/23.

La Real’s record signing is now estimated to be out of first team action for around nine months with light training expected to start from the beginning of 2023.