Real Madrid confirm €13m profit from 2021/22

Real Madrid have confirmed the club turned a surprising profit for the 2021/22 financial year despite the damaging impact of Covid-19.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez updated club shareholders at a meeting on the latest fiscal picture in the Spanish capital.

According to an official club statement, Real Madrid’s net worth is now set at €546m, as of June 2022, with €425m available in the clubs coffers.

📈 El @RealMadrid cierra el ejercicio 2021/22 con un resultado positivo de 13 millones de euros.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 12, 2022

Operating income at Real Madrid, for the 2021/22 financial year reached €722m, in a 10% increase from the previous 12 months (€69m), despite losing an estimated dip of around €400m due to the pandemic restrictions in place in Spain.

Perez stated the club are in strong financial shape with an increase in net worth for a third successive season in Madrid.

Based on their summer transfer activity, Real Madrid received €10m extra in sales than purchases, with Casemiro’s €63m move to Manchester United the third highest transfer fee collected by the club.