Osasuna keep up European form with Almeria win

Osasuna have continued their impressive start to the 2022/23 La Liga season with a 1-0 win away at Almeria.

Jagoba Arrasate’s side end the weekend up to fourth place, with 12 points on the board from five games, in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Both sides struggled to carve out chances early on before Chimy Avila pounced on a loose ball to curl the visitors in front.

That opener looked to give Osasuna the impetus on the night as Lucas Torro hit the post on the stroke of half time and Ruben Garcia saw his goal ruled out for offside by VAR.

Despite Avila’s constant threat, Almerica posed a threat on the counter attack after the restart, with Largie Ramazani denied by the woodwork, as the away side dug in for all three points.

Up next for Arrasate’s in form side is a home tie with Getafe with Almeria heading to Mallorca.

Images via Osasuna CF on Twitter