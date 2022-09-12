Karl-Heinz Rummenigge blames Premier League for Superleague plans

Bayern Munich take on Barcelona this week in the Champions League and it has led to a spate of interviews with some of the higher ups at Bayern Munich. President Herbert Hainer has commented that Real Madrid and Barcelona were not putting the fans first with their plans for the Superleague and former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has also given his views on the matter.

Speaking to Diario AS, Rummenigge was happy to talk at length about his views on the Superleague. Having stepped down from official duties at Bayern, Rummenigge has a little more leeway to opine, even he remains closely linked to the club of his heart.

In his view, the entire concept was a result of the increasing disparity in finances between the Premier League and the rest of football.

“This idea came about because of the income in the Premier League. I have a relaxed relationship with Florentino Perez. He was always a big critic of the fact the English were introducing multimillionaires, hedge funds and even now entire states into the world of football and the rest of Europe has had to suffer for it.”

“The big instigator is solely England. The net investments in England are higher than ever. And that does affect the competitiveness.”

Rummenigge then continued to expound his ideas on the matter of his own accord.

“The Superleague would not have increased the income of clubs dramatically, it would have only had two consequences. In the first place, it would have evened out the clubs from England, Spain and Italy in that sense. That is to say, the countries that committed to it at the time.”

“In the second instance, there would not have been relegations, which would have meant a sort of limitless access for said clubs. Neither of the two things would have worked in Europe, simply because the fans don’t want them.”

“You have to be careful not to do things in football with the exclusive intention of boosting finances.”

It is hard to disagree with Rummenigge entirely. The German points to a very real problem for the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. While both are guilty of increasing inequality in their own domestic leagues, the lack of strong regulation from UEFA was part of the reason they tried to take matters into their own hands.