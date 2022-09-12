Julian Nagelsmann ready to face ‘new’ Barcelona

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has insisted he is ready for the challenge of taking on old foes Barcelona.

The Catalan giants head to Bavaria in their second Champions League game of the campaign, after thrashing Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in their opening fixture.

Bayern have endured a mixed start to their Bundesliga defence so far this season with three successive league draws heading into this clash.

However, despite their positive record against Barcelona in recent seasons, including back-to-back 3-0 wins against them in 2021/22 and an 8-2 mauling in 2020, Nagelsmann is taking nothing for granted.

“We know them well. But, I’ve told my team this is a new challenge, as they have new players taking on important roles, including Lewandowski”, as per reports from Marca.

“The impressions from our last four meetings against them do not count, it’s a completely different team.

“They have young players to watch out for like Pedri and Gavi. Xavi is doing a great job and he will be a tough opponent.”

Barcelona’s poor recent record against Bayern Munich means none of their current squad have managed to score for La Blaugrana against the Bundesliga champions.

Former Bayern star Robert Lewandowski is expected to shoulder the burden of ending that streak on his return to Munich with the 34-year-old already netting nine goals for his new side in 2022/23.