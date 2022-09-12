Former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona star Arda Turan confirms retirement

Former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona winger Arda Turan has announced his decision to retire from professional football.

The ex Turkish international has not featured for current side Galatasaray this season with the Super Lig giants opting against extending his contract last month.

Turan confirmed his decision to bring down the curtain on a controversial end to his career including a suspended prison sentence in 2019 after firing a gun in a hospital.

Despite off field issues dominating the final years of his career, he enjoyed a strong reputation for success in his time in Madrid, and intermittently, in Catalonia.

Across four seasons with Los Rojiblancos, from 2011 to 2015, Turan made 178 appearances for the club, including a key role in their 2013/14 La Liga title win.

However, after making the surprise move to the Camp Nou in 2015, his best form appeared to be well behind him, as he struggled to gain a regular spot in Luis Enrique’s plans.