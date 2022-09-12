Bayern Munich concerned with own form ahead of Barcelona test

Bayern Munich are set to welcome Barcelona to the Bavarian capital, yet for the first time in recent years, there are perhaps just as many questions around Bayern as there are the Blaugrana.

At least that is the mood within the camp. On Saturday FC Hollywood slumped to a third straight domestic draw against Stuttgart. Mundo Deportivo have since carried a report from BILD, which states that some of the players within the Bayern dressing room believe that manager Julian Nagelsmann should be more self-critical as he looks to solve those issues.

“The pressure is a subjective thing. I will approach the week exactly as I would have if we had won: we will train, we will analyse the opponent and we will try to find a good idea for Barcelona,” Nagelsmann told the media.

Nagelsmann came across relaxed about the situation, but Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic was a little more concerned after the Stuttgart draw. Diario AS carried his words.

“This is not enough. We have to improve one way or another.”

“It was too little today. We have to go up two gears, even three against Barcelona.”

It goes without saying that this Bayern side is still more than capable of putting Barcelona to the sword. Standards at Bayern Munich have been so high in recent years, that even a short slump causes intense speculation for them. This will however be Barcelona’s first big test of the season and there is no telling how they will cope.