Atletico Madrid travel to Germany without two key players for Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid could scarcely have a imagined a more dramatic way in which to secure the win against Porto in the first Champions League group game. Diego Simeone will be hoping for a slightly more comfortable victory against Bayer Leverkusen, but he will have to do so without two of his key players.

The positive news is that goalkeeper Jan Oblak travels with the team. The Slovenian picked up an injury two weekends ago against Real Sociedad and managed for their match against Porto last Wednesday, but was left out against Celta Vigo on Saturday night. He is included in the squad list at the very least.

📋 La 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮 de @Simeone para el duelo 🆚 Bayer Leverkusen pic.twitter.com/VgMUue8CU1 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 12, 2022

Los Colchoneros will be without tow of their key players though. One of them was to be expected in Jose Maria Gimenez, who has been struggling with back issues. The Uruguayan missed the Celta match too and is a concern for the Madrid derby this Sunday.

Thomas Lemar has also been left out of the squad to face Leverkusen. The French midfielder came off against Celta at half-time and has not recovered in time for the trip. Stefan Savic and Sergio Reguilon are also absent.

Atletico Madrid will be keen to make it two wins out of two on the road after their experiences last season. Los Rojiblancos only managed to qualify for the knockout round in the last game in a tense encounter with Porto. They will be hoping to avoid a repeat this year.