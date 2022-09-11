Xavi issues message of concern following fan collapse in Barcelona win at Cadiz

Barcelona boss Xavi has spoken out on the worrying scenes involving a fan collapsing in the stands during their 4-0 win at Cadiz.

The incident occurred in the closing minutes of the match, with Barcelona already leading 2-0.

Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma was seen sprinting across the pitch with a defibrillator and throwing it into the crowd during a dramatic incident at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Jeremías Conan Ledesma of Cádiz getting the defibrillator for the fan who suffered an attack. Good news that the fan is reportedly doing better.pic.twitter.com/QZQRENnJ6d — Mundo Albiceleste 🇦🇷 (@MundoAlbicelest) September 10, 2022

Following an extended stoppage, with both sets of players ordered to temporarily leave the pitch, the man was revived under medical treatment and taken to hospital.

The restarted clash ended in a straightforward 4-0 win for the visitors, as Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele doubled their advantage, but Xavi admitted there was only one focus at the end of game.

“It was an eventful situation, we were told that he had fallen, with others claiming it was a heart attack”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“If something bad had happened, we would’ve suspended the game, but luckily he has come back to life and we decided to resume.

“We are talking about a person, and his health is above football, luckily he has been revived and we hope he can recover.”

Up next for Barcelona is a crucial midweek Champions League showdown against Group C rivals Bayern Munich before returning to domestic action at home to Elche next weekend.