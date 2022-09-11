Watch: Vinicius Junior gives Real Madrid crucial lead with 15 minutes to go

Real Madrid looked to be in some bother as they repeatedly knocked at the door against Real Mallorca, without any success. As has so often been the case at the start of this season, it was Vinicius Junior who came up with the big moment for Carlo Ancelotti.

Although not without a significant assist from Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilians combined to get through the Mallorca defence, first with an excellent weaving run and then a cool touch and finish from Vinicius.

Vinicius Jr is on another level right now🤌🤌🤌pic.twitter.com/m2PdJIXCLo — MЇ₭€-ṤṀḮḼ₭ØṾỈCĦ (@mikesmilkovich) September 3, 2022

GOOL VINICIUS JR ⚽️ Real Madrid 2 🆚 1 Mallorca#LaLiga pic.twitter.com/T6u4XWDzyX — Garra Sports (@garrasports_mx) September 11, 2022

Los Blancos had gone behind in the first half to a Vedat Muriqi header, after the Kosovan was left unmarked in the box. However the teams went in level at the break, following an exceptional run and strike from Fede Valverde.

As it is, Real Madrid are set to hold onto their 100% record this season and return to the top of the table. Next week they face Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.