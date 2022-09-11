Mallorca Real Madrid

Watch: Vinicius Junior gives Real Madrid crucial lead with 15 minutes to go

Real Madrid looked to be in some bother as they repeatedly knocked at the door against Real Mallorca, without any success. As has so often been the case at the start of this season, it was Vinicius Junior who came up with the big moment for Carlo Ancelotti.

Although not without a significant assist from Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilians combined to get through the Mallorca defence, first with an excellent weaving run and then a cool touch and finish from Vinicius.

Los Blancos had gone behind in the first half to a Vedat Muriqi header, after the Kosovan was left unmarked in the box. However the teams went in level at the break, following an exceptional run and strike from Fede Valverde.

As it is, Real Madrid are set to hold onto their 100% record this season and return to the top of the table. Next week they face Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.

Posted by

Tags Real Madrid Real Mallorca Rodrygo Junior Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News