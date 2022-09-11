Mallorca Real Madrid

Watch: Real Mallorca take shock lead at Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid

Following a comfortable victory over Celtic in midweek after Karim Benzema went off injured, few were too concerned about Real Madrid’s ability to handle Real Mallorca at home on a Sunday lunchtime.

Eden Hazard was Benzema’s substitute in midweek and has started again in a front three including Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior. They have had little joy so far though and it is the visitors who have gotten their noses in front.

Pablo Maffeo drove down the right side and won a free-kick out of Fede Valverde. Kang-In Lee swung the ball to the back post and it was poor marking from Los Blancos, who allowed dangerous target man Vedat Muriqi powered his header past Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid have been dominant for the most part and have threatened mostly through Vinicius, but so far are yet to fashion any clear opportunities. It may be that Carlo Ancleotti calls on Luka Modric in the second half as they look to maintain their 100% record.

