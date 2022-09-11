Watch: Fede Valverde runs from own half to fire Real Madrid equaliser into top corner

Real Madrid found themselves a goal down at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the sweltering Madrid sun this lunchtime. Enter Fede Valverde.

Opponents Real Mallorca had been holding Los Blancos at bay very well, conceding no clear chances to the Real Madrid attack of Rodrygo Goes, Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior.

They then went ahead, with Vedat Muriqi left unmarked at the back post during a set-piece. The giant Kosovan made no mistake with his header.

It looked as if the islanders had done enough to get to half-time. In stoppage time however, a Mallorca attack broke down, leaving Valverde about 30 yards from his own goal.

VALVERDE IS UNREAL WTFFFF

VALVERDE WHAT HAVE YOU JUST DONE!!! 😲

The Uruguayan then went on a remarkable run, taking on all comers, before rocketing the ball into the top corner – with his wrong foot.

A tense and heated first half, Real Madrid will have to throw men forward now, making for an intriguing second half.