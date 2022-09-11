Sergi Roberto returns as Xavi Hernandez names Barcelona squad for Bayern Munich

Barcelona have named their squad for their upcoming Champions League tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. It sees the return of Sergi Roberto, who missed out against Cadiz on Saturday evening.

Xavi Hernandez has chosen to call up all of his available players for the match, including several on Barcelona Atletic contracts. Namely Inaki Pena, Pablo Torre, Arnau Tenas, Alejandro Balde and Gavi, who is yet to sign a new deal.

It means that Xavi will be forced to discard two of his squad for the match – one of them will likely be third-choice ‘keeper Tenas.

Barcelona prepared for their trip with a 4-0 away win to Cadiz, which was comfortable after the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele came on in the second half.

Meanwhile Bayern Munich slumped to a third straight draw in the Bundesliga, conceding a stoppage time equaliser to VfB Stuttgart. They did however beat Inter 2-0 in midweek.