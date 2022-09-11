Real Madrid come from behind to maintain 100% record against Real Mallorca

Real Madrid 3-1 Real Mallorca

Real Madrid began their short stretch without key striker Karim Benzema with a victory over Real Mallorca. It was no simple task though.

Mallorca fired an early warning shot after Vedat Muriqi got free of the defence. It was backs to the wall for Mallorca for most of the first half but they frustrated Real Madrid well, limiting Los Blancos to long shots.

From a set-piece, Mallorca took the lead. Kang-In Lee swung the ball to the back post from the right, where it was met by an unmarked Vedat Muriqi to power it home. It looked as if they would take a lead into the break, until Fede Valverde went on a remarkable run, powering across half the pitch, before thumping the ball with his left into the top corner.

The second half saw Real Madrid increase the pressure, without ever creating clear chances. Lucas Vazquez curled one effort wide, before going off with discomfort in the end. Yet it was Mallorca who had the clearest chance of the second half. Working the ball through Madrid defenders, Clement Grenier cut the ball back to the six-yard box only for Antonio Sanchez to fluff the shot wide.

Less than ten minutes later, Mallorca were punished. Rodrygo Goes weaved through midfield in the centre of the pitch, before touching the ball to Vinicius. His compatriot took one touch pat the defender and rolled the ball into the corner.

The home side looked more or less comfortable from that point on. In the dying moments, Rodrygo twisted two defenders inside out again and lifted the ball into the corner for a third.

In stoppage time, Antonio Rudiger converted a set-piece at the back post, beating both the goalkeeper and tight offside call to score his first for the club. Late on Vinicius had to be calmed down by his own manager after shouting at Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre.

This was by no means a stroll in the park for Ancelotti’s side, but through several big moments from some of their biggest players, Los Blancos overcame a well-organised Mallorca eventually. Valverde, Vinicius and Rodrygo continue to show their credentials as big game players. For Aguirre, this will feel like a far more marginal loss than the scoreline might imply, where ultimately they lacked the composure to come away with something.